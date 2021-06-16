Lizzo Breaks Down Her Skincare Routine

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You're far from the only one who scrolls through TikTok looking for beauty tips. Celebrities do it too. Just ask Lizzo. She recently posted, "I saw a TikTok about the order in which you put your skincare on. I can't find it. It got lost in my favorites, but I'm gonna try it right now." After seeing another person's TikTok, she was inspired to share her own skincare routine with her followers.

She washed her face before the video and used an unspecified toner, but after that, she revealed the 5 products in her current beauty regimen, eventually admitting, "Wow, if I did this every day, I would be unstoppable." That is a very relatable sentiment. She also fessed up to some confusion about how to use the gua sha skincare tool, which is also understandable. Keep on scrolling to see the beauty products that have Lizzo relies on for glowing skin.