Blake Lively Has the Best Response to Ryan Reynolds' Dating Music Video

Leave it to Blake Lively to know exactly what to say in response to her husband Ryan Reynolds' antics. For his uniquely catchy Match (yes, as in Match.com) music video, just keep scrolling.

Watch: Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively in "Green Lantern": E! News Rewind

Ryan Reynolds just wants everyone to get back to love. 

On Tuesday, June 15, he unveiled a brand new—and very catchy—project his production company, Maximum Effort, has been working on with Match: an original song and accompanying music video aptly titled, "Get Back to Love."

Featuring 12 real-life wedding singers, the visual with its unforgettable tune—penned by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Taura Stinson and Shane McAnally—encourages viewers to find their match, "get back to gettin' it on" and head down the aisle so that they can "get back to work."

"We're currently in a culture-shifting moment for daters. Singles are coming out of the pandemic feeling all kinds of different feelings," Match CMO Ayesha Gilarde said in a statement. "But one thing's for sure, they're ready to make up for lost time. We loved working with Ryan and Maximum Effort again to encourage everyone to get back to love."

And if you've already found that special someone, you can always just play this song on repeat—like Reynolds. "I literally wept," he wrote on Instagram, "when I first heard it performed by this amazing group of singers."

Meanwhile, his wife Blake Lively had a slightly different—but equally fitting—reaction. "How I find out my husband is on match…" she quipped on Instagram. "This song though."

Don't just take it from us or Lively or Reynolds. Listen above, but you've been warned: It will be stuck in your head for the rest of the day. 

