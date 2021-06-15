Kim Kardashian Spices Up "Taco Tuesday" With a New Steamy Bikini Pic You Have To See To Believe

Chrissy TeigenKardashiansTV ScoopCeleb CouplesPhotosVideosNewsletters

Order up! 

Kim Kardashian is serving up looks and tacos in a steamy ode to Taco Tuesday. On Monday, June 14, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared the sexy bikini pic on Instagram with the caption, "Is it Taco Tuesday yet?!?!"

The SKIMS founder is wearing a lime green bikini while taking a bite out of a taco. Her emerald-hued wardrobe coincides with the new KKW Beauty camo-printed collection release. "There's so much versatility in the ways you can wear the print, so creating a collection with the combination of greens and earth tones was so fun finally to bring to life," Kim gushed on social media about her new color palette that debuted on June 12. 

Kim rocked another green ensemble for a fiery futuristic Leprechaun-inspired photoshoot earlier this week, writing "Lucky" with a green clover on June 14. Now, it only makes sense for Kim to take her newfound favorite color to the pool with a neon bikini.

photos
Kim Kardashian's 2021 Spring Break Vacation

"You got guacamole all over that bathing suit!" BFF Foodgod (a.k.a Jonathan Cheban) commented under his on-theme handle, @foodgod.

This Taco Tuesday snapshot isn't Kim's only foodie swimsuit post: She flaunted her "peaches" in a fruity two-piece on June 12!

Keep scrolling to see all Kim's best bikini pics below. 

Instagram
Spice It Up

Kim celebrates Taco Tuesday with a guacamole-hued bikini. "Is it Taco Tuesday yet?!?!" the mother of four captioned in June 2021. 

Instagram
Bathing Suit BFFs

"Extended holiday," Kim captioned on IG in April 2021 as she lounged poolside with LaLa Anthony.

Instagram
Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Tie Dye Bikini

Kim posed alongside LaLa Anthony in identical barely-there bikinis in April 2021. LaLa opted for a green look where Kim looked stunning in yellow. 

Instagram
Tanning Twins

"SPF," Kim wrote on IG in April 2021 as she and Kylie twin in matching bikinis.

Instagram
Hot Girl Summer...in April

Kim emerges from "The Blue Lagoon" while on a Spring Break vacation in April 2021.

Instagram
Killer Curves

The mother of four looks insanely sexy while flaunting her fit body and killer curves in a tiny two-piece bikini.

Instagram
Mother-Daughter Time

Kim and daughter North West have fun together on their family trip.

Instagram
Camera Shy

"I'm really shy," Kim captioned this cheeky swimsuit snapshot.

Instagram
Envious

We're green with envy after seeing this sizzling pic of Kim in a sea foam bikini.

Instagram
Curves Ahead

Kim rocks a snakeskin-print swimsuit that hugs all her curves.

Instagram
Kisses

"I hope you have a great day," Kim captioned the two pics.

Instagram
"Just Chillin'"

Kim strikes a sexy pose atop a balcony during Stormi Webster's birthday getaway to Turks and Caicos in January 2021. What a view!

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Heating Up December

Kim shared with her followers, "Always find your light!"

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Itty-Bitty Bikini

Kim looked red hot in this itty-bitty bikini from December 2020.

Instagram
Birthday Girl

To celebrate her 40th birthday, Kim flew her family and friends to Bora Bora for a tropical getaway filmed with fun in the sun.

Instagram
Bottoms Up

Kim flashes her famous bum while diving into the ocean in Bora Bora.

Instagram
Splish Splash

Kim rocks a neon green bikini while swimming in the crystal clear waters.

Instagram
Fab Foursome

Kim celebrates her milestone birthday with sisters Kourtney, Khloe and Kendall.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
March 2020

"Yin Yang," Kim captioned this photo of herself and sister Kylie Jenner.

Instagram/Kanye West
February 2020

"Valentine's Surprise Getaway," the KKW Beauty boss said of this photo Kanye West took of her.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
January 2020

"Always packing," Kim noted while taking a quick pic in her closet.

Instagram
August 2019

"Hi Charlie *We would be a [bomb] Charlie's Angels Cast*," Kim cleverly captioned the ensemble photo. 

Instagram
August 2019

Surf's up in the Bahamas! 

Instagram
August 2019

Can you tell they're related?

Instagram
July 2019

"#FBF Take me back please #CostaRica," Kim wrote on IG with this pic of a seriously sexy cut-out swimsuit.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
July 2019

Effortless high-fashion smartphone pic with outdoor props to boot? Check. Check. Check. Check. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
July 2019

Kim is the epitome of summertime style lounging in a white bikini and oval-shaped sunglasses. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
June 2019

Hello! Kim glimmers in this sizzling self-take from a recent trip to Costa Rica. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
June 2019

Kim shows off her shades! "New @carolinalemkeberlin Drop 2 Sunglasses Coming Soon #LemkePartner," she wrote on Instagram. 

Instagram
June 2019

Kim is clearly ready for summer in this sexy IG shot!

photos
View More Photos From Kim Kardashian Bikini Pics

