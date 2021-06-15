4 ThingsThe Bachelorette Alum JoJo Fletcher Can't Live Without

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Ever since JoJo Fletcher joined Bachelor Nation, fans have looked to her for style insights, home décor tips, and beauty product recommendations. She just seems to be an expert on a lot of things and someone who's always on the go, but when it comes down to it, she's all about the simple joys in life. Recently, she told E! News, "I feel the happiest when I'm surrounded by my closest family and friends- laughing and enjoying a fun game night in together. Usually accompanied by some vino."

The Bachelorette alum added, "I feel the most relaxed typically on Sunday nights. It's my day to knock things out and get my 'to-do' list done and prepped for the week ahead. It's also my laundry day and there is no better feeling than getting in bed, with freshly washed sheets, turning on my fav TV show, and laying down knowing I have nothing left lingering to be done. It's the best feeling ever!"

For the other days of the week, JoJo relies on her some of her must-have items to help her stay on top of it all, like comfortable shoes (that add some height) and her go-to workout shorts. Scroll below to learn more about her picks and why she adores them so much.