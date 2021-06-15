Is Nate the Villain of Devil Wears Prada? Adrian Grenier Says…

Watch : John Krasinski's Seen "Devil Wears Prada" How Many Times?!

Miranda Priestly? The villain of The Devil Wears Prada? Groundbreaking.

Seriously, bore someone else what that assumption. Because during a recent reunion with Entertainment Weekly, the cast addressed the Internet's belief that Nate (Adrian Grenier), the boyfriend to Anne Hathaway's character Andy, was the film's true evil character—and not Runway editor-in-chief Miranda (Meryl Streep)

"I have to admit I did not see some of the subtleties and the nuance of this character and what it represented in the film until the wisdom of the masses came online and started to push against the character," Grenier, whose character becomes increasingly frustrated as his girlfriend chooses to prioritize her career, told EW. "It hadn't occurred to me until I started to really think about it and perhaps it was because I was as immature as Nate was at the time."