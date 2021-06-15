Kourtney Kardashian Trolls Kris Jenner Over Note About Stealing

Kourtney Kardashian has no shame in being a bit of a room raider when it comes to mom Kris Jenner.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently shared a pic of a written note taped to the entrance of one of her mom's rooms. The message, which heeded a small yet forceful warning, was uploaded to the mom of three's Instagram Story on June 14. "Hey you, yes YOU!" the note began. "If you take even one thing out of this room without telling me, there will be huge consequences. Beware."
The Poosh founder jokingly responded, writing, "Let me know if you know what I took, ok?"
Although only in due time will we learn which exact room the warning note was meant for, one can only assume that it could be the matriarch's impressive and easily enviable closet. (Any KUWTK fan will remember times where Kris' girls would pop in to borrow a thing or two).
After all, Kris' closet has proven to not only hold some of the most stylish pieces but has also proven to be a fun hangout space for special dinner guests over the years. Like that time Kris caught Chrissy Teigen and John Legend making out in her closet and teased that they were "way too comfortable." Or how about that time Jennifer Lawrence stripped down to try on a few things after a few drinks?
"Well, she had some time off, and I invited her over for dinner," Kris recalled about the actress. "We started having a few cocktails, and we were having so much fun. And as girls do when they all get together, we ended up in my closet, looking at clothes and some stuff, and she started trying some stuff on…She just took off her jeans and went for it!"
So, although this is total speculation, given the fun history—it's easy to see why Kris' closet could be the one room complete with a playful steer-clear-of-me sign. However, it doesn't seem Kourtney is too worried about facing her mom's wrath, regardless of the off-limits area.