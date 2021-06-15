The Bizarre Story of How Salma Hayek’s Pet Owl Once Coughed Up a Hairball on Harry Styles

Watch : Salma Hayek Loved Playing Over-the-Top HBIC in "Like a Boss"

This story is a hoot.



While appearing on the June 15 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, actress Salma Hayek shared that her pet owl, Kering, once gave the ultimate parting gift to a very special house guest: Harry Styles.



When the actress recalled the story to host Ellen DeGeneres, she played a little coy and withheld the star's identity at first. "One time, there was a very important celebrity—I will not say his name—and he was really excited about the owl and hoping that the owl would go on his head because it was on me," she shared. "He's like, ‘Oh, I need an owl in my life. How do you do that?' And the minute he least expected it, it came on his head—but then she did the thing [coughed it up]."

The Like A Boss actress explained that one of her owl's favorite things to munch on includes mice, so it made perfect sense when she specified, "This ball of rat hair was on his head."