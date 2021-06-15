Alex Rodriguez Was Spotted Leaving Katie Holmes' Building, But It's Not What You Think

It's like a bad joke: J.Lo's ex walks into an apartment complex where Tom Cruise's ex also lives.
An eyewitness tells E! News that's exactly what happened on Sunday, June 13, when Alex Rodriguez was spotted stopping by the Manhattan apartment building that Katie Holmes calls home, along with her 15-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise. Fans filled in the blanks, albeit prematurely.
Are you ready for the punchline? Katie's rep tells E! News: "She doesn't know him."
The coincidence initially seemed like a saucy development in the aftermath of Alex and Jennifer Lopez's split this spring. Remember, the "Let's Get Loud" singer, 51, has already moved on—literally, even deciding to move from Miami to Los Angeles to be closer to her current boyfriend, Ben Affleck (try to keep up).
So, when Alex, 45, was seen at Katie's place in New York over the weekend, fans speculated that the Yankees star was actually there to meet up with the Jack and Jill actress, who is also newly single.
Katie, 42, separated from Emilio Vitolo Jr. last month, but proved the exes are on good terms when she congratulated him on the premiere of his short film, Almost a Year, at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday, June 9.
"Congratulations to the very talented and amazing cast," she wrote, tagging Emilio and adding a champagne emoji. Katie, a producer of the film, shared, "I am so excited for the start of the @tribecafilmfestival today!!!!! I am so honored to have been a part of the making of ALMOST A YEAR."
According to her rep, we now know Alex's recent visit to her building had nothing to do with Katie.
The eyewitness also noted that the baseball player was recently spotted coming out of a tattoo shop that's located "right next door" to the building. Page Six reports that he's apartment hunting in the area, perhaps explaining why he's been out and about in NYC.
However, Katie is not the first celeb that has got the rumor mill spinning about Alex's love life. He referred to his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, a "world class mommy" in a new Instagram post on June 12, which obviously raised some eyebrows. The pair, who were married from 2002 to 2008, are parents to daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13.
So, to recap: Katie Holmes and her ex? Friendly. Alex Rodriguez and his ex? Friendly. Jennifer Lopez and her ex? More than friendly. J.Lo was engaged to Ben Affleck from 2002 to 2004, and the Gigli co-stars are now giving their relationship another chance nearly two decades (and five kids, from their separate marriages) later.
A source told E! News last week, "She will be between L.A. and the Hamptons this summer, but L.A. will be her base," while also noting that she's looking at schools in California for her 13-year-old twins, Emme and Max.
As the insider shared, "She is excited about a fresh start and pursuing things with Ben. They will be at their L.A. home soon."
Their plans appear to be underway as we speak. Ben, Jennifer and the twins were all seen together enjoying dinner at Nobu in Malibu on Sunday, June 13, suggesting things are moving right along for the couple. Not to mention, they were photographed locking lips during the meal!
"Ben and Jen sat next to each other and Max and Emme were on each side of them," a separate eyewitness revealed to E! News. "Ben was grinning ear to ear. He sipped a diet coke and was laughing across the table with everyone. He fit in well and everyone seemed to love having him around."
Read more about their night out here.