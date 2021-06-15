Alex Rodriguez Was Spotted Leaving Katie Holmes' Building, But It's Not What You Think

Watch : Alex Rodriguez Hangs With Ex-Wife Cynthia After J.Lo Split

It's like a bad joke: J.Lo's ex walks into an apartment complex where Tom Cruise's ex also lives.

An eyewitness tells E! News that's exactly what happened on Sunday, June 13, when Alex Rodriguez was spotted stopping by the Manhattan apartment building that Katie Holmes calls home, along with her 15-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise. Fans filled in the blanks, albeit prematurely.

Are you ready for the punchline? Katie's rep tells E! News: "She doesn't know him."

The coincidence initially seemed like a saucy development in the aftermath of Alex and Jennifer Lopez's split this spring. Remember, the "Let's Get Loud" singer, 51, has already moved on—literally, even deciding to move from Miami to Los Angeles to be closer to her current boyfriend, Ben Affleck (try to keep up).

So, when Alex, 45, was seen at Katie's place in New York over the weekend, fans speculated that the Yankees star was actually there to meet up with the Jack and Jill actress, who is also newly single.