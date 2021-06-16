Bachelor NationChrissy TeigenKardashiansTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters
See Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson's Friendship Unravel in Truth Be Told Trailer

See Kate Hudson and Octavia Spencer's friendship unravel in the chilling trailer for the Apple TV+ series Truth Be Told, which premieres on Friday, August 20.

Octavia Spencer, Kate Hudson, Truth Be Told, Season 2Apple TV+

Poppy Parnell is investigating yet another murder case, but this time, it involves her childhood friend.

In season two of the Apple TV+ series Truth Be Told, Octavia Spencer returns to her role as Poppy Parnell, a true crime journalist and podcaster. Like last season, Poppy finds herself in the middle of a high-profile murder case when her childhood friend Micah Keith's (Kate Hudson) husband is found dead.

As seen in the exclusive trailer below, Micah approaches Poppy, telling the investigative journalist, "Poppy, I need you to help me. I want to know who murdered my husband."

Of course, things aren't always what they seem, as Poppy soon finds herself asking, "Who do you trust with your deepest secrets? And what would you do if you found out they've been lying to you?"

The first season of Truth Be Told centered on Poppy's investigation into the possible wrongful conviction of Warren Cave (Aaron Paul). 

This is the first time the How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress will star in a TV show as a series regular. Prior to taking on the role of Micah Keith, the actress made numerous guest appearances on Glee as Cassandra July, as well as Larry David's Clear History.

Kate and Octavia have yet to speak about the sophomore season of the show, but the Ma actress previously told Entertainment Weekly that Truth Be Told is a "a glimpse into America's obsession with crime podcasts."

"It challenges the viewers to consider the consequences when justice or the pursuit of justice is on a public stage," Octavia shared, adding she was interested in "what it means to be the bearer of truth or to not tell the truth, and [the responsibility of] how you present information to the public."

True crime fanatics can follow Octavia's pursuit of justice when season two premieres on Aug. 20, 2021 on Apple TV+.

For more true crime updates on your need-to-know cases, head to Oxygen.com.

