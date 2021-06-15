Fashion Designer Michael Costello Says He Had Suicidal Thoughts After Alleged Chrissy Teigen Bullying

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Pens Letter Amid Cyberbullying Scandal: "I Was a Troll"

Fashion designer Michael Costello accused Chrissy Teigen of bullying him in 2014, which he says caused him to have thoughts of suicide.

"For the past 7 years, I've lived with a deep, unhealed trauma," he wrote on Instagram. "I wanted to kill myself and I still am traumatized, depressed and have thoughts of suicide."

Costello, 38, opened up about his pain in a lengthy statement on Instagram on Monday, June 14, the same day that Teigen, 35, wrote an open letter to address a separate bullying claim she encountered in recent weeks. As she said, "Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven't felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I've said in the past."

Costello explained in his post that, in 2014, he received a public comment from Teigen on Instagram, accusing him of "being a racist," as he put it.

"She apparently formed her own opinion of me based on a photoshopped comment floating around the internet," he alleged. "When I reached out to Chrissy Teigen to communicate that I was the victim of a vindictive cyber slander, and that everything she thought I was is not who I am, she told me that my career was over and that all my doors will be shut from there on."