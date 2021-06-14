Jonah Hill Has a Perfect Response to Apparent Confusion Surrounding His "Real Age"

What happened to 30, flirty and thriving?
Jonah Hill made us do a double take this week when he captioned a pic of himself, "50 and thriving." Rest assured, the 21 Jump Street star is only 37.
Apparently, he was simply poking fun at his polished and mature look, as the blondie posed at an art gallery while wearing dark glasses, black pants, loafers and a white shirt with the sleeves rolled up. With his caption, Jonah seemed to imply his outfit may have been more fitting for someone middle-aged.
However, it truly confused fans, with one writing, "*instantly Googles jonah hill's age just to check.*"
Jonah himself later addressed the debacle after one U.K. tabloid wrote about it under the headline: "Jonah Hill says he's '50 and thriving' – and fans are confused about his real age in dapper photo."
On Monday, June 14, The Wolf of Wall Street star posted a screenshot of the oh-so-serious article and joked, "Important news!" with a laughing emoji. Erin Foster wrote, "So, you're not 50?"
Justin Long teased, "At least they're not confused if you're thriving or not." Wrestler Peter Rosenberg then praised his PR strategy, saying, "Lol get ahead of things -- I like this move."
Bad Bunny, Lena Waithe, Cypress Hill and Heidi Bivens also laughed at his age controversy.
Jonah may not be the big five-oh just yet, but he has still learned some important lessons in his wise old age, including one of body acceptance. As he wrote in February, "I don't think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends."
He reflected, "Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren't exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers. So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can't phase me anymore is dope. I'm 37 and finally love and accept myself."