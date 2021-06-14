See Post Malone's $1.6 Million New Smile Complete With, Um, Diamond Fangs

Watch : Rita Ora Wins Halloween Dressed as Post Malone

With teeth like these, Post Malone must really be feeling like a rockstar these days. After all, he has a dozen carats worth of diamond in his smile.

On Monday, June 14, Dr. Thomas Connelly (or as his Instagram bio proclaims, "The Father of Diamond Dentistry") unveiled his finished work on his Grammy-nominated client: Porcelain veneers topped off with two ...diamond fangs. "This is the first time I've ever done something of this magnitude," Connelly told E! News. "I've done little diamonds here and there that have been inlaid inside a veneer, but this is the entire tooth."

We already know what you're thinking: Can he chew with those in? "These are meant to stay in and they function," the dentist assured. "They're not going anywhere."

If you're suddenly thinking your smile could use a bit more shine, prepare to pay up: According to Connelly, the entire reconstruction cost $1.6 million. As Samuel Tack of Angel City Jewelers confirmed to E! News, "They come out to a total of around 12 carats for the pair. Let's just say Posty has a million dollar smile."

And they're not just any diamond. "These are D flawless diamonds and they hit everywhere in the room," Connelly noted. "It sparkles like you've never seen."

If the 25-year-old singer wasn't already in an elite club, he certainly is now. "We have made standard grillz, cut diamonds and made bezels to be set in teeth, but to my knowledge," Tack said, "no one has ever made a full diamond tooth for an implant before."