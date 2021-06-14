Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Explain Their "Discreet" Lifestyle in Rare Interview

Watch : Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen's Growing Fashion Empire

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen continue to distance themselves from their pasts as child stars.

The twin sisters avoided any discussion of their childhoods on Full House, as well as their famous movies, while talking to i-D magazine about their luxury fashion brand The Row. As Mary-Kate told the magazine, they are "discreet people."

"That's how we were raised," she explained.

Their humble upbringing is one reason why the sisters are a "bit out of practice" when it comes to interviews, according to Mary-Kate.

Another explanation for their absence from mainstream media is their hesitation to be too closely associated with the clothing brand. Ashley explained, "We didn't want to be in front of it, we didn't necessarily even want to let people know it was us. It was really about the product, to the point where we were like: Who could we get to front this so that we don't have to?"