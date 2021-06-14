7 Things Gian Franco Rodriguez Can't Live Without

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You may know Gian Franco Rodriquez from his most recent role portraying Roy Halston's longtime lover Victor Hugo in the hit Netflix miniseries Halston. And like any busy actor, he has a handful of things that he can't live without whether he's on set, traveling or at home. But unlike his character in Halston, his must-haves are quite relatable.

From grooming products to portable speakers and sweet treats, the actor has his priorities straight! However, he counts his family and job as the keys to his happiness.

"There are two things that make me feel the happiest. Being with my family and being on set working on a good project," the Venezuelan actor explained. "I've always been very close to my family. And having to move away from my country and family has made me appreciate every moment we get to spend together even more. Whenever we are together, it's my favorite time of the year. And when I'm on set, I feel very fulfilled. I forget there's another world out there and get to live this other reality that we create. It's very magical, and I love to full-on dive into it."