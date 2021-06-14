Why Zooey Deschanel Would Love To Play Matchmaker for Michael Bolton

Watch : Zooey Deschanel & Michael Bolton Help Celebrities Find Love

Cupid comes in many forms—including celebrities!

The Celebrity Dating Game star Zooey Deschanel is ready to play matchmaker for her crooner co-host Michael Bolton. "I, for one, would love to put Michael in the hot seat," the New Girl alum gushed exclusively on E! News' Daily Pop on June 14.

Bolton could join Iggy Azalea, Taye Diggs, Carmen Electra and former Bachelorette Hannah Brown in finding a partner in the rebooted series if the Grammy winner wishes...but he's not ready just quite yet.

"I don't know if I have enough time to think about it seriously whether I would have the stomach to be in the hot seat," Bolton laughed.

For now it seems Deschanel will have to swat away any suitors for Bolton: "I had to tell a lot of people they weren't allowed to choose Michael," Deschanel revealed. "I'm like, 'You can't date him!'"

As for her own love life, Deschanel is still going strong with Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott.