Watch Megan Rapinoe and More U.S. Women's Soccer Stars Fight for Equal Pay in LFG Trailer

As this trailer so aptly put it, "Equality is the final goal."

On Monday, June 14, HBO Max dropped the official trailer for its highly anticipated upcoming documentary, LFG—an acronym for the U.S. women's national soccer team's go-to NSFW phrase, "Let's f--king go." While this story does involve some offices (they did famously file a gender discrimination lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation), HBO Max is also taking viewers to the field, the stage of the U.S. women's national soccer team in their world-famous fight for equality.

The film will also seemingly offer a front-row seat to beloved members of the team with candid one-on-one interviews. "Women get paid less," Megan Rapinoe declares in the teaser, "to do the same job."

The trailer also offers this striking statement: "Even though I'm on the USA team, I have to coach to make ends meet," Jessica McDonald candidly shares. "Childcare is more than my paychecks."

With No Doubt's "Just a Girl" serving as background music for a montage of the team's impressive moments, it's impossible not to inhale the big bowl of badassery these athletes serve up.