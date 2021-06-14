Jessica Biel Shares Rare Details on Her and Justin Timberlake's "Secret COVID Baby" Phineas

Watch : Jessica Biel Reveals How Son Silas Reacts to Justin Timberlake's Music

Jessica Biel is giving fans a glimpse into her private world with Justin Timberlake and their sons Silas, 6, and Phineas, 11 months.

"I'm spending a lot of time at home on Zooms in my apartment," the actress, 39, told Dax Shepard on the June 14 episode of his podcast Armchair Expert. "Hanging with my baby, changing diapers, doing nap time."

Last July, reports spread that Jessica and Justin quietly welcomed their second child. However, they didn't confirm the news until January.

"I had, like, a secret COVID baby," the 7th Heaven alum recalled. "It wasn't like it was supposed to be a secret. It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left."

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Jessica wasn't sure if Justin would even be allowed to be in the hospital room for Phineas' birth. However, the 40-year-old singer was ultimately able to be there for the special moment.

"The hospital restrictions had just changed," Jessica explained. "And there was a moment there that there was nobody allowed at all and I was really getting nervous about that situation. But yes, he was allowed. I think if I had to be there alone, that would have been horrible. I would have been really scared."