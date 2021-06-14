Tamera Mowry's 5-Year-Old Daughter Auditions to Be Her Co-Star in Adorable Acting Video

Watch : Tamera Mowry-Housley - E! People's Choice Awards Glambot

Another star is born.



Tamera Mowry-Housley shared the most adorable video of her 5-year-old daughter, Ariah, showing off her splendid acting skills and the end result is enough to make anyone's day.



"I just may have a little actress on my hands," the actress captioned the cute June 14 Instagram post. "She kept saying, ‘Mommy, I want to be in a movie with you,' and so we have been ‘practicing our acting.' I love #myminime."



In the short clip, the Home & Family star is heard telling her daughter, "Well, you said that you wanted to be in a movie with mommy, right?" And when Ariah nodded her head in agreement, Tamera then instructed her, "Okay, well, can you show me if you can listen."



The talented toddler then showcased an impressive full range of emotions including her best happy, sad, shocked and angry faces. Ariah's mom even reacted to one of her "faces" on the spot, saying, "Oh! That's pretty good."