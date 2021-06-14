Bachelor Nation's Ali Fedotowsky Shares Blood Disorder Diagnosis Requiring IV Treatment

Watch : Ali Fedotowsky Saves a Sochi Dog

Bachelor Nation's Ali Fedotowsky is sharing her health journey with fans following her struggles with exhaustion.

The 36-year-old mom of two took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, June 13 to explain she will need intravenous treatment in the coming days after recent blood work revealed she suffers from iron-deficiency anemia. The former Bachelorette said the ailment had led to her feeling "tired all the time."

Ali shared in the footage, "I almost did not tell you guys this because, honestly, it feels like it has been one thing after another. But I feel like I have to because everyone's going to be like, 'Why are you tired all the time?' So I ended up going to the doctor, got a bunch of blood work done, testing everything under the sun."

The star continued, "After getting all this blood work done, it turns out I am super anemic, which I didn't know. My ferritin levels, which is how your blood stores iron, are basically zero, so my doctor's like, 'Um, no wonder you're exhausted all the time. Like, I'm surprised you're out and about.'"