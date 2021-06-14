Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell Get Cozy on Dance Floor While Partying With Tyler Cameron

Watch : Rachael Kirkconnell Explains Herself in Matt James' Hangry Video

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell are showing off their love while watching a bunch of influencers who aren't there to make friends.

The alums of the most recent The Bachelor season continued their recent jet-setting ways by hitting up Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Saturday, June 12. The boxing event centered on YouTubers fighting TikTokers, including Austin McBroom going up against Bryce Hall for the main event, in addition to musical performances from DJ Khaled, Migos and Lil Baby.

Matt, 29, who also spent time hanging out at the festivities with his bestie Tyler Cameron, shared footage of himself and Rachael at Social Gloves throughout the weekend.

One video posted to Matt's Instagram Story on Sunday, June 13 featured himself and Rachael, 24, showing off their dance moves while listening to Lil Baby. A screenshot from that footage can be seen below.