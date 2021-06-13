KardashiansGossip GirlKanye & Irina Celeb CouplesPhotosVideosNewsletters

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Celebrate One-Year Anniversary: Inside their Road to Romance

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are marking their first anniversary as a couple. See their tributes to one another and a timeline of their relationship.

Happy anniversary, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker!

On Saturday, June 12, the 25-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and 24-year-old Phoenix Suns basketball player celebrated one year of dating. He shared on his Instagram Story photos from a trip they took to Sedona, Ariz. and a video taken at a lakeside restaurant, captioning them "365 [days]," "52 [weeks]" and "1 [year]." Kendall shared his latter post as well as a couple of photos of the two, including one of them cuddled together.

Back in April, two months after the couple made their romance Instagram official, a source told E! News, "This is the happiest Kendall has been in a relationship. It's getting more and more serious and she is very happy."

The source added, "Devin is quiet and not interested in being in the spotlight or a celebrity. She really appreciates that about him and is attracted to that. They are really similar and love just being low-key and staying in and laughing together."

Kendall and Devin first sparked romance rumors in April 2020, two months after they officially started dating. At the time, they were spotted riding around together in his Mercedes-Benz Maybach on the way to Sedona, Arizona. A month later, in May 2020, the rumors about Kendall and Devin were fueled further when she was seen driving him in her Mercedes G-Wagon at Van Nuys Airport.

As the speculation continued, in August 2020, Kendall and Devin were spotted with her sister Kylie Jenner at celebrity-favorite restaurant Nobu in Malibu, Calif. Also that month, the model and the NBA star were seen leaving a pet shop in the coastal town with his dog Haven. A source told E! News, "It was a very casual outing, but it seems they are spending more time together for sure and getting closer."

In September 2020, Kendall and Devin vacationed in Idaho with friends, including Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber.

This past January, things seemed to be heating up between Kendall and Devin, as he reshared her Instagram post showing her in a bikini, captioning the pic, "Whew" along with a panting emoji.

Finally in February, on Valentine's Day, Kendall made their romance Instagram official, posting a photo of them sharing a humorous and intimate moment on top of a kitchen counter. Days later, Kendall was spotted in the stands at a Suns game. Also around that time, she shared a photo of a gift, a Louis Vuitton handheld case, monogrammed with "KJ + DB."

See photos of Kendall and Devin over the past year:

Getty Images
Romance Rewind

Kendall and the Phoenix Suns player officially began dating in June 2020 following weeks of romance rumors. They celebrated their one-year anniversary in June 2021 with a series of Instagram Story posts.

Instagram / Kendall Jenner
June 2021: One Year

Kendall also shared this photo of the two on her Instagram Stories as they celebrated the one-year anniversary of their relationship.

Instagram / Kendall Jenner
June 2021: Happy Anniversary

Kendall shared this photo of the two on her Instagram Stories as they celebrated the one-year anniversary of their relationship.

Gotham/GC Images
April 2021: NYC Trip

The two are spotted together in New York City.

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
April 2021: New York State of Mind

The two head to a restaurant in NYC.

Maciel / BACKGRID
April 2021: Club Date

The two are seen leaving The Nice Guy club in West Hollywood.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram
February 2021: Instagram Official

 

Kendall makes her relationship with Devin Instagram official with this photo posted on Valentine's Day 2021.

NGRE / BACKGRID
August 2020: Malibu Dinner Date

The two dine at Nobu in Malibu.

RMBI / BACKGRID
August 2020: Puppy Love

The two leave a pet shop in Malibu with the NBA player's dog.

