Chris Hemsworth Hilariously Trolls Chris Evans for His 40th Birthday

The Iron Man actor continued, "If you take issue with Chris,,, I've got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of #character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness... @prattprattpratt I #gotyerbackbackback."

After Berg's post went viral, weeks before the U.S. Presidential election, Ruffalo, 53, tweeted, "You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let's keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now."

In December, Pratt took to Instagram to jokingly brag about his success in a charity fantasy football league that he competed in with Evans and Hemsworth. "I snuck two very, very close victories off, the most recent off Chris Evans," the Guardians of the Galaxy actor said in a video. "He had beat Chris Hemsworth last week, so I guess we can finally put an end to that debate of, 'Who's the better Chris?'"

He then added, "It's one of them. I do have them in body-fat content, though. So I am more buoyant. Take that, gang."