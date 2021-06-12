KardashiansGossip GirlKanye & Irina Celeb CouplesPhotosVideosNewsletters

Watch Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia React Adorably After Receiving Tupac Shirt as a Gift

Ahead of late rapper Tupac Shakur's 50th birthday, Gabrielle Union presented her 2-year-old daughter Kaavia James with a special gift. Watch the child's adorable response.

Jun 12, 2021
MusicGabrielle UnionCeleb KidsTupac
That's "Pac" to you!

When it comes to presents for kids, Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade keep it rockin'. The Bring It On actress recently handed their 2-year-old daughter Kaavia James a special gift, a Tupac Shakur T-shirt. A video of the toddler opening the present and reacting adorably was posted on her Instagram page on Saturday, June 12, four days before the late iconic "California Love" rapper would have celebrated his 50th birthday.

"Pac in a box," read the caption. "It is not my birthday but 90s West coast hip hop is a gift. #CaliforniaLove #ShadyBaby East coast vs West coast vs the South... who yall got?"

Commenting on Kaavia's reaction, Dwyane wrote, "It's the PAC for me."

It is unclear if someone sent the package to the couple to give their daughter or if they chose the shirt, which the child initially thought was a birthday gift. After opening and the modeling the item, Kaavia, who turned 2 last November, turned her attention elsewhere, declaring, "I wanna eat cereal."

Gabrielle is a longtime fan of Tupac, a.k.a. 2Pac, and has herself been photographed wearing apparel bearing his face many times.

In 2016, the actress told xoNecole, a lifestyle platform and community for millennial women of color, that when she was a senior at UCLA and started modeling, she "wanted nothing more than to be cast in the 2Pac 'California Love' music video."

She said, "I stood in line with girls I knew from USC, UCLA, Long Beach State—educated, Christian girls, we all waited in line, for our chance to dance in front of 2Pac and 25 of his closest friends."

Gabrielle and Dwyane have often shared sweet photos and videos of Kaavia, their first child together. See some of the cutest images of their little girl, nicknamed "Shady Baby," below:

Instagram / Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Special Gift

Gabriel Union presents her daughter with a special gift ahead of the late rapper's 50th birthday.

Instagram / Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Daddy & Me

"Sunday Sweetness. For the most part. #ShadyBaby @dwyanewade," read a video post shared on the child's Instagram page on June 6, 2021.

Instagram
Soccer Star

"1st day of soccer practice and I CANNOT take it!!!" Gabrielle Union wrote on Instagram about her daughter in May 2021. "She didn't wanna put on her cleats but I'm hopeful that will change when she sees her friends. Trust and believe there will be updates."

Instagram / Gabrielle Union
Bath Fun

"Best Mother's Day yet," Gabrielle Union wrote on Instagram in May 2021. "Somehow my relaxing bubble bath party for 1 got crashed by Baby Shark (aka @kaaviajames #ShadyBaby)."

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Supporting Dad

The tot joins mom Gabrielle Union and brother Zaire Wade at her dad's NBA jersey retirement ceremony in Miami in February 2020.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images
Family Fun But Make It Fashion

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade appear with their daughter at a New York& Company store in Burbank, Calif. in May 2019. The actress launched a branded collection.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Special Family Sports Night

The child joins parents Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union, brothers Zaire Wade and Xavier Wade, sister Zaya Wade and cousin Dahveon Morris after dad's final career home game in Miami in April 2019.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
2019 Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade appear with their daughter at the 2019 Kids' Choice Sports Awards.

Instagram
Mini Me

"Soooo that's a "no" from us, dawg," her parents caption her hilarious Instagram

Instagram
Mommy & Me

Gabrielle has a fan in her baby daughter, who is clearly glowing with delight.

Instagram
Magical

Sugar, spice and everything nice is the recipe for creating Kaavia the baby unicorn. 

Instagram
Sunny Days

Judging by her look, Kaavia doesn't seem to be a fan of dips in the pool. 

Instagram
"Shady Baby"

Kaavia has clearly mastered the "shady" glance, hence her nickname "Shady Baby."

Instagram
Queen of the Castle

The little one is totally "unbothered" while perched atop her throne in the Union-Wade household.

Instagram
Say Cheese!

Kaavia gives the camera a rare smile while in the arms of her papa. 

Instagram
En Vogue

In the words of the baby, through her parents, who double as translators: "I live for a stunt as you can see."

Instagram / Gabrielle Union
Opposites Attract

"Unbothered. Well one of us," Gabrielle jokes of her selfie. 

