Watch Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia React Adorably After Receiving Tupac Shirt as a Gift

That's "Pac" to you!

When it comes to presents for kids, Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade keep it rockin'. The Bring It On actress recently handed their 2-year-old daughter Kaavia James a special gift, a Tupac Shakur T-shirt. A video of the toddler opening the present and reacting adorably was posted on her Instagram page on Saturday, June 12, four days before the late iconic "California Love" rapper would have celebrated his 50th birthday.

"Pac in a box," read the caption. "It is not my birthday but 90s West coast hip hop is a gift. #CaliforniaLove #ShadyBaby East coast vs West coast vs the South... who yall got?"

Commenting on Kaavia's reaction, Dwyane wrote, "It's the PAC for me."

It is unclear if someone sent the package to the couple to give their daughter or if they chose the shirt, which the child initially thought was a birthday gift. After opening and the modeling the item, Kaavia, who turned 2 last November, turned her attention elsewhere, declaring, "I wanna eat cereal."