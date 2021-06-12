Soccer Star Christian Eriksen Is Stabilized After Collapsing During Euro 2020 Game

Danish soccer player Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro 2020's Denmark game against Finland on Saturday, June 12.

Per ESPN, the 29-year-old athlete appeared to struggle as he walked towards the sideline. While making his way, the ball hit him and he fell to the ground in the middle of the game. The outlet reports Christian's teammates, Martin Braithwaite and Thomas Delaney, rushed over to help him, with Thomas fiercely calling for medical assistance.

As the soccer star received medical attention on the field, players locked arms and formed a barricade around Christian. NBC Sports reported that players from both Denmark and Finland were visibly shaken and in tears. Additionally, fans in the Copenhagen stadium fell silent.

Due to the severity of the situation, the game was put on hold.

"The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency," the UEFA men's national team football shared in a Twitter statement.