Kim Kardashian Puts Her Peaches on Display in New Bikini Photo

Kim Kardashian's peaches come straight from Calabasas.

The SKIMS founder took to Instagram on June 12 to share a new poolside pic. In the photo, Kim sports a peach-colored bikini with a fruit decal on each part of her swimsuit top. Naturally, she captioned the photo with two peach emojis.

The bright look is a bit different from what Kim has been rocking lately. She recently promoted her camo-inspired KKW Beauty line on Instagram, which meant sharing photos in which she is wearing shades of olive, brown and nude.

Kim's too-hot-to-handle pic comes as she ends her marriage to her husband Kanye West, who she shares four children with. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently celebrated the "Gold Digger" singer's birthday on Instagram, writing alongside a pic of the couple with their kids, "Happy Birthday. Love U for Life!" Her sister Khloe Kardashian also penned a birthday message on Instagram to her brother-in-law.

Currently, the only person who Kanye follows on Instagram is his soon-to-be ex-wife.