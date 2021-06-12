Kim Kardashian Puts Her Peaches on Display in New Bikini Photo

Kim Kardashian's peaches come straight from Calabasas.
The SKIMS founder took to Instagram on June 12 to share a new poolside pic. In the photo, Kim sports a peach-colored bikini with a fruit decal on each part of her swimsuit top. Naturally, she captioned the photo with two peach emojis.
The bright look is a bit different from what Kim has been rocking lately. She recently promoted her camo-inspired KKW Beauty line on Instagram, which meant sharing photos in which she is wearing shades of olive, brown and nude.
Kim's too-hot-to-handle pic comes as she ends her marriage to her husband Kanye West, who she shares four children with. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently celebrated the "Gold Digger" singer's birthday on Instagram, writing alongside a pic of the couple with their kids, "Happy Birthday. Love U for Life!" Her sister Khloe Kardashian also penned a birthday message on Instagram to her brother-in-law.
Currently, the only person who Kanye follows on Instagram is his soon-to-be ex-wife.
As Kim and Kanye navigate their next steps, Kanye has been spotted out with model Irina Shayk, who he has worked with before when she walked the runway at the rapper's 2012 Paris Fashion Week show.
"It's very casual and they have only been in touch for about a month," a source told E! News of the pair's romance. "Kanye has expressed he doesn't want anything serious, but likes Irina's vibe."
As for Kim, she opened up about what she wants in a relationship in a clip from the final episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
"I want someone that we have the same shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me," Kim shared. "It's the little things is what I don't have. I have all the big things. I have the extravagant everything you could possibly imagine and no one will ever do it like that. I'm grateful for those experiences but I think I'm ready for the small experiences that will mean a lot."
Until she finds that, it seems Kim is doing perfectly fine solo!