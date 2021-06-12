See Queen Elizabeth II Happily Wield a Sword to Cut Cake at G7 Summit Event

The three-day summit brings together Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and France, as well as reps from a few other countries, to discuss issues such as coronavirus vaccines, economic recovery and climate change. The Eden Project is a group of bio-domes that create a rainforest environment.

Also on Friday, the queen and the world leaders took official photos together. "Are you supposed to be looking as if you're enjoying yourselves?" she asked them, provoking laughter, according to Reuters.

"Yes," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson replied. "We have been enjoying ourselves in spite of appearances."

The queen is due to meet the Bidens again on Sunday, June 13, for lunch at Windsor Castle to cap off the G7 Summit.

On Saturday, June 12, the queen was busy at a different event at the castle, her current home. It was one thrown in her honor. She attended a scaled-down and socially distanced annual Trooping the Colour military parade, her annual belated birthday celebration. It typically features many members of her extended family but this time, she was only accompanied by her cousin Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent. Last year's event was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

