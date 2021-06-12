KardashiansGossip GirlKanye & Irina Celeb CouplesPhotosVideosNewsletters

Ellen Pompeo Has a Mini Grey's Anatomy Reunion With 2 Fan Favorites

Ellen Pompeo took to Instagram to give fans a look at her reunion with two of her former cast members on Grey's Anatomy.

By Kaitlin Reilly Jun 12, 2021
Grey's AnatomyEllen PompeoCelebrities
Gone, but not forgotten! Ellen Pompeo is still hanging out with two of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital's most beloved doctors. 

On June 11, the Grey's Anatomy star took to her Instagram Story to share a video of her new dinner companions, Eric Dane and Justin Chambers. In the video, Eric and Ellen pose for a pic as Justin—who is sporting a bleached-blonde hairstyle these days—comes up behind them and pretends to be their waiter. "What would you like for dinner?" he asks, as Ellen laughs. 

As fans will recall, Eric portrayed Dr. Mark Sloan on Grey's Anatomy for six seasons, before the so-called "McSteamy" died in a tragic plane accident in 2012's season nine alongside Chyler Leigh's Lexie Grey. 

While Grey's Anatomy is notorious for killing offlot of its medical professionals, Justin's time on the show ended in perhaps an even more heartbreaking way in 2020. His character, Dr. Alex Karev, unexpectedly left Seattle and his wife Jo (Camilla Luddington) in order to reunite with his former spouse, Dr. Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl), and the twins he did not know he had. All Jo got was a letter, and all fans got was a voiceover-only performance from Justin in his final episode. (But we're not bitter or anything!) 

Ellen has not forgotten the friends she's made on the medical drama, even when they're no longer on set with her every day. In April, she posted a sweet message on Instagram about Eric's guest star spot on Grey's Anatomy, which came courtesy of her character Dr. Meredith Grey's beach-set dream sequence. 

 

