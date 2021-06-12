KardashiansGossip GirlKanye & Irina Celeb CouplesPhotosVideosNewsletters

Halloweentown's Kimberly J. Brown Shares How She Fell in Love With Her Disney Co-Star

When Kimberly J. Brown starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie Halloweentown, she never would've guessed she was working with the future love of her life.

By Cydney Contreras Jun 12, 2021 1:39 AMTags
DisneyCouplesCelebrities
Halloweentown's Kimberly J. Brown is sharing the little known story about how she fell in love with her co-star Daniel Kountz.

Fans of the 2001 Disney Channel Original movie will remember the two actors starred in the spooky film about Marnie and her siblings' journeys to Halloweentown. Kimberly portrayed Marnie, who was introduced in the first movie, while Daniel played Kal in the sequel Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge.

Of course, Kal ended up being the son of Kalabar, who Marnie and her witchy family banished in the first movie. Essentially, they could never be together because Kal was intent on avenging his father's death. As Kimberly put it in a new TikTok video, her character "hated him for the rest of the movie."

Now, this isn't where their love story begins, because, according to Kimberly, they "had no romantic feelings for each other at all" while filming the movie.

And it seemed like that would be the last time they ever saw each other, as Kimberly said they "didn't see or talk to each other for at least a good 10 years or so."

That all changed when they "reconnected a few years ago," because Kimberly wanted to film some comedy sketches for her YouTube channel. She shared that's the moment when they "unexpectedly fell in love."

"It's funny how life surprises you sometimes, isn't it?" the actress remarked.

Disney Channel

It doesn't look like Daniel has a TikTok account, but he's shared photos of his life with Kimberly on his Instagram, where he also discusses his job as a realtor. On Valentine's Day, he wrote about his girlfriend, "Happy Valentines Day to the world, but especially to this lovely woman here. You make my life better in every way @officialkjb."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

