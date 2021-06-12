KardashiansGossip GirlKanye & Irina Celeb CouplesPhotosVideosNewsletters

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon & Kristin Davis Share First Pic From Sex and the City Revival

And Just Like That Sarah Jessica Parker confirms production on the Sex and the City reboot has begun! See SJP with Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

By Cydney Contreras Jun 12, 2021 12:39 AMTags
TVSarah Jessica ParkerSex And The CityCynthia NixonKristin DavisHBOCelebrities
Watch: "Sex and the City" Reboot: Would Justin Theroux Ever Return?

Get your martinis ready because the ladies of Sex and the City are back in action.

After much waiting, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are reunited for the first table read of And Just Like That, aka Sex and the City's revival on HBO Max. The Carrie Bradshaw actress shared a photo of the cast, minus Kim Cattrall, as they came together for the production. 

"Together again. Read through our first episodes. @justlikethatmax Alongside all the fellas and our newest cast members. Like an ice cream sundae," she captioned the pic.

The snapshot was a source of much excitement for fans, as evident in Andy Cohen's comments. The Watch What Happens Live host literally said, "I just pooped my pants."

Sarah's post comes after she found herself in front of Carrie Bradshaw's former home. The 56-year-old actor took a picture of the stoop, writing, "Pure coincidence AND JUST LIKE THAT, we find ourselves on this street called Perry the night before it all begins again. MPK, here we go. And I'm thrilled and terrified."

photos
Sex and the City Revival: Everything We Know So Far

It seems to be an exciting time for the Girls Just Want to Have Fun actress. This week, SJP began production on Just Like That and sent her twin daughters off for their final day of 6th grade. As she put it, "Sisters, take the battery out of your alarm clock!"

Instagram

And just last month, she and husband Matthew Broderick watched their eldest child, James Wilkie Broderick, graduate from high school. According to their 18-year-old son's social media profile, he will be attending Brown University in the fall, which isn't too far from his home in the Big Apple.

In other words, all the members of the Broderick-Parker family are embarking on new chapters in their lives.

To see what HBO Max has in store for the Sex and the City fans, check out everything we know about the reboot here.

Trending Stories

1

Rachael Kirkconnell Responds After Matt Posts Video of Their Argument

2

Raven-Symoné Reveals How She Lost 30 Pounds in 3 Months

3

Gwen Stefani Celebrates at Bridal Shower Before Blake Shelton Wedding

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Rachael Kirkconnell Responds After Matt Posts Video of Their Argument

2

Raven-Symoné Reveals How She Lost 30 Pounds in 3 Months

3

Gwen Stefani Celebrates at Bridal Shower Before Blake Shelton Wedding

4

Kanye West Appears to Unfollow Kim Kardashian on Twitter

5
Exclusive

Jennifer Garner’s Hope for Ben Affleck Amid His Romance With J.Lo