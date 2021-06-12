TikTok Star Nabela Says She's "Broken" After Suffering Pregnancy Loss

Nabela Noor, best known to her six million TikTok followers as just Nabela, said she is "forever changed" after she suffered a pregnancy loss this week.

The influencer, 29, explained that she found out she was five weeks pregnant on June 1, following nearly six years of trying to conceive with her husband Seth Martin. However, her joy turned to pain when she lost the baby one week later, she said in a YouTube video posted on Friday, June 11.

She began by describing how she and Seth found out they were expecting. "I didn't believe it. I took test after test after test, and it was positive, positive, positive, and I was not used to that. I've never been pregnant. Never had a positive test result, and I was so happy. I was so excited and shocked," Nabela said, adding, "We cried so many tears of joy, and I soaked it all in."