Save Big on CO. by Colgate Teeth Whiteners Just in Time for Post-Mask Life

It's time to let people see that beautiful smile of yours!

By Emily Spain Jun 14, 2021
After over a year of wearing masks, we're getting closer to living in a post-mask world, given more and more people are getting vaccinated. Whether you enjoy the safety and protection masks provide or the fact you only have to wear half a face of makeup, it's time to let people see that beautiful smile of yours. Luckily, CO. by Colgate will help you get your teeth pearly white just in time for summer and beyond.

Now through 6/20, CO. by Colgate is offering E! readers $20 off their SuperNova whitening kit and/or the CO. Worker Brush with code SHOPGIRL. So, load up on these teeth whitening must-haves because this is a one-time offer you don't want to miss!

Scroll below to shop the SuperNova Whitening Kit and the CO. Worker Brush!

SuperNova Rechargeable At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit

Fast-track your teeth whitening journey with this powerful at-home kit that combines CO. by Colgate's advanced hydrogen peroxide serum and patented blue LED device. Use it for just 10 minutes for 10 days and get six shades whiter teeth. Plus, it's designed for no tooth sensitivity!

$129
$109
CO. by Colgate

The CO. Worker Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

Turn brushing time into a chic experience with this gold-accented electric toothbrush! Besides looking pretty on your bathroom counter, this toothbrush allows you to choose between 4 modes: Squeaky Clean, Sparkle, Sensitive, and Self-Care modes to fit your brushing needs.

$99
$77
CO. by Colgate

Ready for more ways to save? Check out this cult fave lip plumper is 30% off right now.

