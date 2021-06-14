The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams Are Taking Their Hosting Duties Seriously

Watch : Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe Talk Hosting "The Bachelorette"

"Gentlemen, this is the final rose tonight."

At this point, we all know that iconic line said towards the end of every Bachelor franchise rose ceremony. Sometimes the word "gentlemen" is replaced with "ladies," but we all know the gist. If you haven't gotten a rose yet and you don't get this rose, you're going home. This season, for the first time ever, that line is being uttered by someone other than Chris Harrison—two someones, actually, and they're taking their job very seriously.

"Honestly, that was like an out-of-body experience," Kaitlyn Bristowe tells E! News of her first time getting to say it.

"It really was!" adds her co-host, Tayshia Adams. "It was the hardest part. I swear, I fumbled it every single time."

Kaitlyn and Tayshia are serving as co-hosts and mentors during this season of The Bachelorette in the wake of Chris Harrison stepping aside, and they're having an absolute blast doing it, even when they know how silly some of the traditions are.

"It's such an iconic line to the show," Kaitlyn says. "Like everyone knows there's one rose left, but it really sets the stage...I took it so serious every time."