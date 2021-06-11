Tyler Cameron Says The Bachelor Franchise Needs “Some Fresh Faces” After Chris Harrison’s Exit

Tyler Cameron is ready for some "new juice" in The Bachelor franchise.
The Bachelorette contestant, who vied for Hannah Brown's heart on the series in 2019, spoke to E! News about Chris Harrison's departure from the dating competition.
The host, who has been the face of The Bachelor since its debut in 2002, chose to exit the franchise earlier this year, following fallout from an interview with former Bachelorette lead Rachel Lindsay, in which he defended former contestant Rachael Kirkconnell after photos surfaced of her attending at an antebellum-themed college party. He later apologized for his comments, which he said "perpetuates racism."
While Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams are currently performing hosting duties on The Bachelorette for Katie Thurston's season, a rotating slate of hosts, including David Spade, will sub in for the next season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Tyler, who is working with Smirnoff to give away 2,021 dream trips and experiences as part of Smirnoff's Red, White & Berry "Smirnoff Summer of 2,021 Dreams" promotion, explained his thoughts on the big changes coming to Bachelor Nation in an exclusive interview with E! News.
"I think Chris Harrison is at peace with it," Tyler says. "I think they are all trying to do what's best for each other and best for the direction of the franchise. And I think Chris is in a good place. I think the franchise is in a good place. I think the new guest hosts will be fun to watch."
The model, who briefly dated supermodel Gigi Hadid following his time on The Bachelorette, adds, "I think it needs some life, it needs some new juice. David Spade, I'm excited to see him. He used to make fun of me."
Fortunately, it's all in good fun: Tyler even had a hilarious stint on the talk show Lights Out With David Spade as the Just Shoot Me actor's "production assistant" in 2019.
"It's just gonna change up the whole dynamics of it," Tyler adds. "I think it needs some fresh faces and some new changes. We'll see. I'm excited to see where it goes."
As for who he would love to see on The Bachelor? His "celebrity crush," Jennifer Aniston.
"I would like to see Jennifer Aniston go in there and see what the guys would do," he explains. "The guys would ignore the girls all of the sudden, and just go talk to Jennifer Aniston. Does it become the Jennifer Aniston Bachelor episode?"
It would certainly keep the franchise fresh!