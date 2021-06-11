KATCH UP NOW

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Series Finale
Victoria Beckham and Daughter Harper Celebrate Pride With Spice Girls Shoutout

Victoria Beckham had her children pose with her new Spice Girls-inspired Pride tee shirts.

Spice up your Pride. 

On June 10, Victoria Beckham shared pics on Instagram of her family sporting a Spice Girls-inspired tee shirt for Pride Month. The shirts, which feature rainbow font, read, "Proud and wannabe your lover," a nod to the pop group's iconic 1996 hit "Wannabe."

Victoria captioned the post, which featured a selfie of daughter Harper Beckham, 9, as the opening pic, "The Beckhams. PROUD AND WANNABE YOUR LOVER. Love you all #HarperSeven @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham @brooklynbeckham @davidbeckham. Link in bio to shop the T-shirt and pouch. 100% of the proceeds go to @aktcharity! x VB. #Pride2021."

In addition to Harper, Victoria shared pics of her husband David Beckham sporting the shirt, as well as sons Brooklyn Beckham, 22, Romeo Beckham, 18, Cruz Beckham, 16.

The family got lots of love in the comments from followers, with one writing, "Aww I love this so much. We love your support." Another added, "Absolutely love this I sooooo need one in my life." 

Others in the comments questioned whether the shirt means that Victoria would join the other Spice Girls on a future reunion tour. Last year, the group teased there may be another reunion tour in 2021. Victoria, who has built a fashion empire since stepping back from the band, declined to join them on tour in 2019

Fortunately, there was no bad blood, just girl power, between the Spice Girls at the time. Victoria said on social media in 2018, "I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year." 

Mel C shared her reaction to Victoria's decision, explaining on the Heart Breakfast show that same year, "We really support each other and the decisions that we make and we really support her and she's really supporting us. And I think that's a big part of our ethos."

 

Whether she's getting love from her family or from her bandmates, Victoria has a lot of support in her life—and clearly is thrilled to show it to others during Pride month.

