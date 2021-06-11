Victoria Beckham and Daughter Harper Celebrate Pride With Spice Girls Shoutout

Watch : Victoria Beckham Is Still Winning After 20 Years in the Biz

Spice up your Pride.

On June 10, Victoria Beckham shared pics on Instagram of her family sporting a Spice Girls-inspired tee shirt for Pride Month. The shirts, which feature rainbow font, read, "Proud and wannabe your lover," a nod to the pop group's iconic 1996 hit "Wannabe."

Victoria captioned the post, which featured a selfie of daughter Harper Beckham, 9, as the opening pic, "The Beckhams. PROUD AND WANNABE YOUR LOVER. Love you all #HarperSeven @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham @brooklynbeckham @davidbeckham. Link in bio to shop the T-shirt and pouch. 100% of the proceeds go to @aktcharity! x VB. #Pride2021."

In addition to Harper, Victoria shared pics of her husband David Beckham sporting the shirt, as well as sons Brooklyn Beckham, 22, Romeo Beckham, 18, Cruz Beckham, 16.

The family got lots of love in the comments from followers, with one writing, "Aww I love this so much. We love your support." Another added, "Absolutely love this I sooooo need one in my life."