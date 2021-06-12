BaubleBar Is Having a Secret Sale: Get the Details

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Calling all lovers of bling and sales!
Now through 6/18, BaubleBar is offering 20% off sitewide, exclusively for E! shoppers. Use code: BAUBLEBAR20 to upgrade your summer fits with stylish necklaces, eye-catching rings, stunning bracelets and more while saving big.
To give you some shopping inspiration, we rounded up some of Baublebar's bestselling styles as well as our go-to pieces.
Scroll below for our picks!
Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring
With 14K gold plated brass and multi-colored stones, you need a stack of these bestselling rings. We wear ours daily!
Mallorca Bracelet
We love this luxe take on the classic Puka shell bracelet! With summer travels in sight, this bracelet is a must
Acrylic Custom Pendant
The classic nameplate but make it modern and colorful! We love how you can customize the acrylic color, name, font and chain length
Custom Multi Disc Pisa Bracelet
Whether you customize it with your name, initials or your significant other's name, you'll get so much wear out of these gold plated bracelets.
Sahara Drop Earrings
Talk about the perfect earrings for summer! With lush thickets of tassels and woven details, the Sahara Drop Earrings will compliment any outfit.
Harriet Bracelet
Upgrade your arm candy with this paperclip link bracelet adorned with pavé stones! Mix it with other gold or silver bracelets for an enviable stack.
Mabel Earrings
Available in blue, coral and pink, these huggies are a great go-to pair of earrings to throw on for work, GNOs or summer soirées.
Into the Groove iPhone Case
In addition to offering super cute jewelry, BaubleBar sells on-trend iPhone cases that you can customize with your name or initials.
LA Laker Studs
Show off your love and support for your fave NBA team with BaubleBar's new NBA Collection! Now you can rep your hometown team in style. No need for an uncomfortable jersey!
Gwyneth Necklace
The Gwyneth necklace is a great piece for achieving an Insta-worthy layered necklace set up. The twisted design offers a classic and expensive look and feel, too!
Aiko Ring
If you're a fan of mixing metals like we are, this stunning ring is a must!
Ready to save more money on summer must-haves? Prepare for Amazon Prime Day savings by spending $10 and earning a $10 credit.