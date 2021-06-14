See the Kardashian-Jenners Rate Their Shadiest Clap-Backs in KUWTK Reunion Sneak Peek

Watch : Kardashian-Jenners Rate Their Shadiest Clapbacks

Now that's a real burn!

The sassiest, most dramatic clap-backs in Keeping Up With the Kardashians history are getting their time in the spotlight once again.

In the first-ever KUWTK reunion, host Andy Cohen asks the Kardashian-Jenner family the tough questions after the hit E! reality series concluded after 20 seasons on June 10. The shocking finale revealed status updates for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick and showed Kim Kardashian decide to end her marriage to Kanye West.

Now fans get an exclusive sneak peek at the June 17 first installment of the two-part reunion. In a hilarious bonus footage clip you can only find on E!, the Kardashian-Jenner family rates their most iconic comebacks.

Kim's infamous quip that she wasn't going to buy Kourtney shoes because she "bought her a f––king career" is rated by Khloe as an "eight or a nine" on the scale of super savage best lines, while Scott ranks it as a "7.5."