Virgin River Season 3 Trailer Reveals Jack's Fate After Being Shot

Virgin River is back and as dramatic as ever.
Netflix released a new trailer for season three, which arrives in July, and it's exactly the kind of absurdity we need right now. With the shooting of Jack (Martin Henderson)—the shocking cliffhanger from season two—over in about two seconds, he and Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) are (kinda maybe) arguing over whether or not to start a family while a million other things are also happening. Jack's house is on fire! Jack is crying! Jack is beating up the guy who might have shot him! Jack is shocked that his baby mama has a new man! Doc (Tim Matheson) is going blind!
It is, as Virgin River always is, a roller coaster, but we wouldn't want it any other way with our favorite, absolutely bonkers comfort show. Season two was released in November, during a particularly bad time in the pandemic, and it made our winter both a little less dark and a lot more entertaining as we spent several days yelling at the screen. The citizens of Virgin River do a lot of really dumb things!
In case you've also (purposely) forgotten everything that happened in 2020, here's a rundown of where everyone was when we last left them.
Mel and Jack: After finally admitting they love each other, Mel and Jack are officially together. The problem is that in the final moments of season two, Mel found Jack bleeding on the floor in the bar. We can only assume the shooting has something to do with his old pal Brady and the growers, but that's sure to be one of the big mysteries of season three.
Doc and Hope: Virgin River's most unreasonable couple (which is saying something) renewed their vows and are seemingly happy, except for a bit of important medical news that Doc hasn't yet had time to tell Hope. According to the trailer, he's going blind, which is bad news for a doctor! We're just going to guess that Hope is totally going to freak out, as she does about everything.
Preacher: Preacher (Colin Lawrence) was ready to move to San Francisco for a new job, until Christopher (Chase Petriw) showed up at his door and asked to stay with him while Paige (Lexa Doig) stays in hiding after accidentally killing her abusive ex. Oh, the anxiety this storyline gives us!
Ricky and Lizzie: Ricky (Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey) and Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) continued to hook up despite Connie (Nicola Cavendish) doing everything in her power to control her trouble-making niece. Everyone is irritating in this storyline so we're not sure if we're on the side of Connie or the teens.
Charmaine: Jack's ex/baby mama (Lauren Hammersley) was real offended when Jack rejected her once again, so now she doesn't even want him to be in the kids' lives. She's got a new man in the trailer and we will continue to hope that eventually it will be discovered that the babies aren't Jack's after all, so we can be free of her forever.
We promise we love this show! It's a complicated relationship!
You can watch the trailer below.
Season three of Virgin River premieres July 9 on Netflix.