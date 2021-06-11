Sarah Jessica Parker Visits Carrie Bradshaw's Apartment on Eve of SATC Revival Production

Watch : Kim Cattrall Subtly Addresses "Sex and the City" Reboot

Sarah Jessica Parker couldn't help but wonder how she ended up at Carrie Bradshaw's home on the night before production begins for the Sex and the City revival.

The 56-year-old actress shared pics to Instagram on Thursday, June 10 that she snapped when an evening stroll through New York City's West Village neighborhood happened to take her to the apartment building that was used as the exterior for her character's abode.

She also gave a shout-out to Michael Patrick King, an executive producer on the original Sex and the City who will continue on in that role for HBO Max's 10-episode revival series And Just Like That…, which begins production on Friday, June 11, according to Sarah's post. HBO Max has not yet announced a premiere date.

"Pure coincidence AND JUST LIKE THAT, we find ourselves on this street called Perry the night before it all begins again," she wrote. "MPK, here we go. And I'm thrilled and terrified."