All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 17 Episode 2 Fashion

Last week we got to meet the men vying for Katie Thurston's heart on The Bachelorette. This week, the lead went on her first dates with the guys, which included some guidance from co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, and a whole lot of denim. We watch this show for the love (fingers crossed), the meme material, and, of course, the style. We are going to take note of the most memorable outfits every single episode, try to track them down, and search for some alternatives so you don't have to do any work yourself.
We found options for a wide range of budgets, with size options for petite, tall, plus, maternity, and even babies. Yes, babies, because seeing a child in a crystal fringe denim jacket is just too rose-worthy to pass up.
From the western-inspired looks (which are perfect concert attire) to blazers that are a bit more versatile, Katie, Tayshia, Kaitlyn, and guest star Heather McDonald's looks all deserved some roses. When we say we're "here for the right reasons," we really mean that we are all about the fashions.
You gotta love a themed date, right? The cast brought out their favorite denim looks for a group date. Katie looked adorable in a belted jean dress, which appeared to be from Show Me Your Mumu. Kaitlyn rocked cow print boots and an acid wash denim jumpsuit from Retrofete. Tayshia wore a not-so-basic denim jacket adorned with crystal fringe on the sleeves, which is seemingly from Veronica Beard.
We found those pieces and some other options just in case some of them sell out or if you want some similar looks at different price points.
Show Me Your Mumu Outlaw Dress
This is a great group date look for many reasons, Revolve customers loved this one for the functional pockets, zipper, and removable belt. One shopper admitted, "Honestly had no expectations for this dress and it's probably my favorite item of clothing I own right now!!! It's so flattering and gorgeous." Another shared, "This is such a cute dress! I'm excited to wear it to Nashville. The details in the belt and pockets are so unique and flattering. It's also made very well and super high quality!"
BlankNYC Belted Denim Dress
Just like the group date ensemble, this dress has a removable belt, but, instead of a zipper, this denim frock has buttons. And, yes, there are functional pockets here too. Who doesn't love a dress with pockets?
Levi's Braelyn Medium Wash Denim Long Sleeve Utility Dress
This dress is basically multiple dresses in one. You can wear it as it comes with long sleeves. Or you can roll them up a bit to get that short-sleeve look from the episode.
ASOS DESIGN Denim Fitted Shirt Dress with Short Sleeves in Midwash
If you're into this jean shirt dress, ASOS has size options to accommodate many body types. They have one version with conventional sizing along with versions for curvy, petite, and tall women.
Frye Women's Billy Pull On Boots
You can never go wrong with Frye boots. They're classic, durable, and perfect to pair with the denim dress from the group date.
Dingo Bonanza Western Boot
These western boots are pretty similar to the Frye pair at a lower price point. These boots have a classic silhouette, a comfortable block heel, and there are multiple colors to choose from.
Retrofete Eti Jumpsuit
This jumpsuit made a (stylish) statement at the group date, but it's actually a pretty versatile piece. You can zip it up as high as you want, and, according to a Revolve shopper it is "so comfortable and you have the option to peg the ankles or keep them wider."
Free People Marci Light Wash Denim Button-Front Short Sleeve Jumpsuit
As fashionable as that Retrofete jumpsuit is, it's not suitable (pun intended) for every budget. This short-sleeve option from Free People is a great alternative.
Madewell Relaxed Denim Coverall Jumpsuit
This jumpsuit isn't acid wash like the Retrofete number, but the light denim outfit has long sleeves (that you can roll up to create different looks). For a limited time, you can get a 30% discount from Madewell when you use the promo code SUNFUN at checkout.
Mango Belt Denim Jumpsuit
This belted jumpsuit has pockets, a removable belt, and it's currently on sale.
Dingo Live a Little Genuine Calf Hair Western Boot
Go bold with these cow print boots from the group date. Wear them with black, white, denim, or any color ensemble as long as you're rocking some confidence too.
I.N.C. Women's Suke Western Boots
if you love the boots from the episode, but you want to take things up a notch, go for this knee-high pair.
Windsor Wild Style Printed Ankle Booties
This isn't a dupe for the boots from the episode, but if you prefer a more subtle take on the cow print pattern, try out these booties from Windsor.
Intentionally Blank PG Moo Boots
If you prefer a higher heel with your cowboy boots, this is the pair for you.
Journee Collection Women's Vienna Boot
Channel that cow print vibe from episode with a pair of combat boots instead.
Veronica Beard Kinley Crystal-Embellished Fringed Denim Jacket
At first glance, this looks like a standard jean jacket, but with some movement, you can see the crystal-embellished fringe underneath the sleeves. It's country western with a glam twist, which was perfect for hosting the group date.
Buffalo Fringe Design Distressed Rhinestone Fringe Jacket
Yes, the denim jacket from the episode is a standout piece, but it is rather pricey. Check out this $75 jacket from Etsy. It has that same crystal-embellished fringe along with some additional distressing.
Cheyenne Paisley Bling Fringe Denim Jacket
While it would be super cute if a baby could host a group date, that's not quite possible. However, a fashion forward baby could rock this denim jacket with blinged out fringe. This one is available in sizes ranging from 6 months to 10 US kids.
Women's 'Hornsby' Studded Western Boots - Cream
That crystal fringe denim jacket coordinated perfectly with a pair of white cowboy boots, just like this one.
Lallc Women's Casual Cowboy Boots Mid Calf Vintage Pull On Cowgirl Low Block Shoes
This pair is also a solid option to channel The Bachelorette host's look.
Heather McDonald brought some comedic relief (and great style) to one of the group dates. She wore a blazer that appears to be from L'AGENCE while Kaitlyn and Tayshia opted for camel and black velvet blazers from the same brand. The Bachelorette herself wore a collarless, zip-up, leather jacket that seems to be from Reiss.
We tracked down the jacket and blazers along with some similar options reflecting different price points.
L'AGENCE Kenzie Double-Breasted Suede Blazer
Aside from hosting a group date on The Bachelorette, this camel blazer is great for the office or an outing with friends. It just depends on how you style it. There are many looks you can put together to get the most out of this piece.
Romwe Lapel Neck Double Breasted Blazer
For most of us, the blazer from the show is a splurge. However, this $34 dupe has the same gold button details.
Chicme Double Breasted Long Sleeve Blazer Coat
Here's another camel blazer with bold gold buttons. It's available for just $31.
Orly Collection Made By Obadiah Collection Womens Double Breasted Gold Button Front Blazer Jacket
And, just for good measure, we found another budget-friendly brown blazer. It has the same chic button details as the L'AGENCE blazer from the show, but this one is just $30.
L'AGENCE Chamberlain Velvet Blazer
L'AGENCE blazers were a go-to move for episode 2. Why wear a plain black blazer when you can go with a velvet black blazer instead? Thankfully, it's currently on sale, but, unfortunately, both Saks Fifth Avenue and Bloomingdales only have limited sizes available.
Nasty Gal Velvet Shoulder Padded Blazer
If you loved the velvet blazer from the group date, switch things up and go a little old school by wearing this one with shoulder pads.
ASOS DESIGN Jersey Wrap Suit in Black Velvet
If the shoulder pads aren't your thing and you couldn't find the L'AGENCE blazer in your size (or within your budget), ASOS has you covered with many similar options. This velvet blazer is available in conventional, curvy, maternity, and petite sizes.
River Island Faux Leather Straight Leg Pants in Black
If you want an outfit totally inspired by the episode, pair a black velvet blazer with some leather pants like these from ASOS.
Express High Waisted Vegan Leather Skinny Ankle Pant
These Express leather pants are another great choice to channel The Bachelorette co-host's look from the group date.
Lulus Keep Your Stride Black Vegan Leather Trouser Leggings
These leather pants have a high waist line and a hidden zipper to achieve a sleek look. This pair is also available in brown and cream.
L'AGENCE Chamberlain Blazer
Sadly, the pink textured blazer from the episode is sold out at Saks Fifth Avenue, but you can get the L'AGENCE Chamberlain Blazer at FWRD. If you haven't shopped there before, you can use the promo code FWRD10 to get 10% off your first order.
Pretty Romance Cloth Pink Blazer
This magenta blazer is similar to the one from the episode, but it has a few additional buttons... at a much lower price.
MOA Collection Women's Casual Basic Long Sleeve Solid Blazer Jacket - Magenta
Nab this magenta blazer from Overstock at a great price. It's available in standard and plus size for less than $30.
Reiss Allie Leather Moto Jacket
This black, leather jacket from the episode doesn't have a conventional collar, which is a unique, yet understated take on the standard leather jacket.
Wilsons Leather Meg Leather Scuba Jacket
Yes, the Reiss leather jacket from the episode is something you'd probably wear all the time, it is far from cheap. This jacket from Wilsons Leather is a high-quality piece with the same features... and it's less expensive.
Lulus Never Back Down Black Vegan Leather Jacket
If you love a look for less, get this zip-up leather jacket. This is a great price, especially for a piece that you'll wear all the time.
If you're looking for more The Bachelorette-influenced finds, check out these shoe recommendations from JoJo Fletcher.