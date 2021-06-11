8 Things A$AP Rocky Can't Live Without

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Besides being a pioneer in music, releasing hits like "Everyday" and "L$D," you can't deny the influence A$AP Rocky has on fashion. His everyday looks demonstrate he doesn't follow trends, he makes them. Recently, he partnered with shopping app Klarna to inspire his fans to rediscover their sense of style post-lockdown.

In celebration of the "Drop Your Lockdown Look with A$AP Rocky and Get Smoooth Again" campaign, which features an unreleased song from his upcoming album, A$AP Rocky shared his on-the-go must-haves exclusively with E!, and discussed the importance of expressing himself through fashion.

"There's a joy and freedom to getting dressed," the artist explained to E!. "You can rediscover a piece you love and that brings in an entirely different rationale to why you chose to wear something. Your personal style can bring out memories or nostalgia and other times you're looking forward, becoming your next self, piece by piece."