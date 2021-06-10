Team Josh or Team Charles? Younger Reveals Who Won in Series Finale

Score one for Team Josh, sort of.
Younger has come to an end, with an episode appropriately titled "Older," and put somewhat of an end to the show's big love triangle as everybody made some major career choices and big moves. Since Liza (Sutton Foster) got back together with Charles (Peter Hermann) at the end of the last episode, it felt like that was that, but things unraveled a bit in the series finale after Liza revealed that she secretly submitted Charles' unfinished novel to a writers' retreat.
Charles realized that she wouldn't have told him if he hadn't gotten in, and that was the end of that, after Liza spent most of the episode talking about how much she loved him and how they were going to make it work.
Liza thought that meant she should resign from Empirical, but Charles actually did plan to go to the retreat and asked Liza to run the company in his absence, so her big lie paid off in the end.
Liza and her friends then gathered at the bar, where Kelsey (Hilary Duff) revealed that Reese Witherspoon's company Hello Sunshine had invested in her Inkubator app and she was moving to Los Angeles to run it.
Then, as she struggled to get the bartender's attention, Liza turned around and found Josh (Nico Tortorella) standing next to her. They recreated their conversation from the pilot about how it might be offensive to get a bartender's attention with a shoe, and Myanmar used to be Burma.
"Sorry, I didn't see you there," Liza said.
"Really?" Josh replied. "Because you know what, I've been right here, by your side, all along."
It wasn't a kiss or a promise of anything at all, but it was absolutely a cute moment that seemed to indicate a new start for Josh and Liza, with no lies detected this time around.
Younger Series Finale
The series finale of Younger is now streaming on Paramount+.