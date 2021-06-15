Chrissy TeigenKardashiansTV ScoopCeleb CouplesPhotosVideosNewsletters

Relive Birthday Girl North West's Most Adorable Scene-Stealing Moments

Watch: North West Is Kim Kardashian's Mini-Me in New Photos

North West is basically all grown up! 

The adorable daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West rings in her eighth birthday today, Tuesday, June 15.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians tot certainly has a lot to celebrate as she enters her pre-teen years. A budding fashionista, North tells it like it is—and even has a fan parody social media account dedicated to her quips! She has no problem calling out mom Kim during Instagram videos while rocking Skims and even giving her pet dragon a makeover

North loves spending time with her cousins and matching her mogul mama. The budding painter already is a multi-hyphenate star just like her parents, and she's just getting started. Who else made their runway debut at age five and can call herself a celebrity stylist by age six?

"You are everything and more than I ever dreamed of!" proud mom Kim tweeted in 2020. "The most stylist creative Gemini performer ever! I love you to your alien planet and back!"

photos
The West Kids' Cutest Pics

Let's dance into North's b-day by reliving some of her most adorable scene-stealing moments.

Keep scrolling to see our favorite adorable North snapshots over the years. And a very happy birthday wish to the one and only queen North!

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim's Girls

"Me and my girls," Kim captioned a sweet snapshot of North and Chicago on vacation in May 2021.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Beach Bliss

Big sister North plays with mom Kim and sister Chicago in the sand in May 2021. 

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
All Grown Up

North is all smiles beside mom Kim K in an adorable photoshoot. 

Instagram
Happy Birthday Psalm!

North looked especially adorable in a construction vest at Psalm's themed 2nd birthday bash in May 2021. 

Instagram
Vacay Vibes

Aunt Kourtney Kardashian shared this laidback pic of North poolside during a Palm Springs getaway.

Instagram
Bedtime Selfie

Kim shared an adorable selfie with North on Instgaram. "Good Night!" the proud mama captioned side-by-side with North, who was all smiles.

Instagram
Happy Birthday, Kiyan!

Kim took to Instagram on Sunday, March 7 to wish her BFF La La Anthony's son Kiyan a happy birthday, sharing numerous photos of the 14-year-old with all of her kiddos.

Instagram
Paling Around

Best family friends!

Instagram
Playing Dress Up With Mom

Kim declared that she loves "playing dress up with" North in this Feb. 2021 photo.

Instagram
Getting Glam

The Skims founder went on to call her daughter her "beautiful sweet smart baby girl!"

Instagram
Looking Like Mom

North looked like mom Kim in this pic from Instagram.

Instagram
Quarantine Activities

Kim told her Instagram followers that one of the things she's doing to get through quarantine is practicing hair styles on her daughters! That, and frog watching. "There are so many in our backyard at night!" she wrote.

Sibling Love

Good news! "They get along now," Kim captioned this photo of North and her brother, Saint.

School Selfie

Kim and North snap a quick selfie before school starts.

Paris Presents

Can you guess where the Kardashian-West family is?

Instagram
Stylish Sis

"That time North dressed Chi in matching outfits," Kim wrote on Instagram.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian West
Silly Selfie

North and Kim flaunt funny faces in this sweet-and-silly selfie.

Instagram
Trick or Treat?

North and Penelope celebrate Halloween 2019!

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Happy Halloweek!

Playing dress-up with the eldest West kid is a next-level experience. "Styled by North * fake cast included," Kim wrote, captioning a photo of her daughter and two friends decked out in designer garb while posing against a pink backdrop. 

Instagram
BFFs

"Pinky swear we're besties for life!!!"

Instagram / Scott Disick
Lollipops & Lord Disick

Airplane mode! North poses with her uncle in full Candy Land attire and a sweet treat to match. "We fly," Scott wrote on Instagram. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Time Flies!

"I still can't believe my first born baby is 6," Kim captioned this cuddly selfie with North one week after her daughter's birthday. 

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Birthday Girls

North and Penelope are a neon dream during their joint Candy Land-themed birthday party.

Instagram
Family Fittings

Nori helps out during mommy's Dolce & Gabbana fitting. "Thank you Domenico! I hope North was a good assistant (swipe)," Kim posted.

Instagram
Glam Squad

Just like mommy! Kim shared this precious pic of North in the glam chair on Instagram.

Twitter
Hand-Me-Downs

North West looked ready for the runway after putting on her mom's clothes. Everything was going great, until...

Twitter
Sorry, North

"Sooooo Miss North dressed herself and thought she was ready for the day until I explained she couldn't wear my boots," Kim captioned the pics. LOL!

Instagram
"Best Day Ever"

North films a YouTube video with her icon, JoJo Siwa, where the new BFFs make glittery slime, play hide-and-seek and have a dance party.

Instagram
Jet Settin'

Kim and North enjoy play time during a trip to Montreal.

Instagram
Dreaming on Daddy

"She was actually sleeping like this for a good 30 minutes," Kim posted of North dreaming atop her daddy's head.

photos
