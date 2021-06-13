Don't Miss Tina Fey Playing Dolly Parton in Girls5eva This Weekend on E!

Watch : Renee Elise Goldsberry & Sara Bareilles: From Broadway to "Girls5eva"

Talk about an amazing camE!o!

This weekend, E! viewers can get a sneak peek at the hilarious Peacock comedy series Girls5eva with the first four hilarious episodes airing this Sunday, June 13. In fact, episode four has a special guest star: producer Tina Fey!

Girls5eva scene-stealer Sara Bareilles gushed about working with her idol Fey prior to the show's premiere. "I was playing opposite one of my heroes in this very absurd and playful way and trying to just show up wholeheartedly," the Broadway talent exclusively told E! News.

In the series, Fey gives audiences her best impression of Dolly Parton, who appears to help Bareilles' character hone her songwriting skills to stage a comeback. Needless to say, Bareilles realizes that her guardian angel version of Parton isn't real—but that doesn't make Fey's impression any less spot-on.

"She was very generous and it was just a ton of fun," Bareilles shared. "She was playing drumsticks on her boobs. I'm playing one on one basketball with Tina Fey dressed as Dolly Parton, high heels, in the middle of the night in Queens."