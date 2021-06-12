Celebrate Artem Chigvintsev's Birthday With His Cutest Pics With Son Matteo

Watch : Nikki & Brie Bella Spy on Artem & Baby Matteo

This is certainly a major birthday for Artem Chigvintsev. Why? Well, it's his first birthday as a dad.

Today, June 12, the Dancing With the Stars pro turns 39 years old and we're sure fiancée Nikki Bella and son Matteo Chigvintsev are making the day extra special. As E! News readers well know, Artem and Nikki welcomed their first child on July 31, 2020. Following the birth, Artem took to Instagram and wrote, "7/31/2020 please welcome our precious baby boy Chigvintsev. Proud of my love @thenikkibella."

And it's no secret that, since becoming a father last year, Artem has fully transformed into a doting dad. Whether he's dancing with Matteo or cooking up their family delicious treats, the Russian-American dancer is constantly in dad mode.

In fact, back in May, Artem commemorated Matteo's 10-month milestone by writing on Instagram, "I can't believe Teo is 10 month today , time flies I wish I can slow it down and enjoy every second of it. It's so, so precious. @thenikkibella you've have been a super mom, I love you #nevergrowup #son #family."