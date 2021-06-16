The New Faces of Pride: Bretman Rock on Visibility and How RuPaul's Drag Race Changed Everything

With the world slowly beginning to open up on the other side of the coronavirus pandemic, this Pride season is one of tremendous celebration. And yet the spirit of a movement born out of protest lives on. As the month of June comes to a close and International Pride Day nears, E! News has asked members of the newest generation of LGBTQ stars to share what Pride means to them in 2021.

Welcome to The New Faces of Pride.

While Bretman Rock's Instagram bio may say he's "doing the least, but looking the most," the Filipino influencer's read on himself is a bit modest.

The 22-year-old with 16 million Instagram followers and 8.4 YouTuber subscribers won Breakthrough Social Star at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards last month, going on to deliver a hilarious and heartfelt speech.

"This award is for all the Asian Americans who [believe] in me, all the Pacific Islanders, and most importantly, this is for all the LGBTQ community," Bretman said.

And in his Instagram caption about his big win, Bretman wrote, "I will always understand the assignment."