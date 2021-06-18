The New Faces of Pride: Artist-activist Chella Man Shares the One Improvement He'd Make in Hollywood

Watch : Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello & More Celebs Show Support for Pride

With the world slowly beginning to come out on the other side of the coronavirus pandemic, this Pride season is one of tremendous celebration. And yet, the spirit of a movement itself born out of a protest lives on. As the month of June comes to a close and International Pride Day nears, E! News has asked some of Hollywood's newest generation of LGBTQ stars to share what Pride means to them in 2021.

Welcome to The New Faces of Pride.

Chella Man is ready to share their story.

And for Pride 2021, the artist-activist, who is both trans and deaf, has teamed with H&M to do just that. Chella is one of several global stars appearing in the retailer's campaign, and it's H&M's considerable reach that attracted them in the first place.

"I feel honored to be able to tell my story on such a large platform," the Titans star tells E! News. "I know the words of all the queer individuals interviewed for this will reach small towns like the one I grew up in who deeply lack representation and diversity. I hope individuals of all walks of life watch the stories of queer people H&M has uplifted from around the world."