Ryan Reynolds Celebrates Father's Day Early With "The Vasectomy"

Watch : Why Ryan Reynolds Is Ultimate Dad Goals!

Dads around the world, treat yourself this Father's Day to "The Vasectomy."

While there still may be a couple more weeks to go until the special holiday, Ryan Reynolds decided to kick off the celebrations early with a viral video you have to see to believe.

With help from his booze company Aviation Gin, the actor chose to perfect "The Vasectomy," a drink every dad seriously may want to try this summer.

For starters, Ryan explained that you need a tall glass of ice to fill your cup "just the way children fill our lives with so much joy." You'll also need tonic water and cranberry juice that is "sweet: just like their little smiles."

When it comes to adding lemon juice, Ryan wants to make sure it's "fresh if you have a few minutes to squeeze one or store bought if the little ones have you running around a bit today."